India captain Rohit Sharma overtakes Martin Guptill in elite T20I record
India vs Sri Lanka
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka is currently underway in Lucknow (Feb. 24).
Team India
SL won the toss and put India to bat on Thursday. The hosts posted 199 for 2 in 20 overs.
Opening stand
India captain Rohit opened the innings with Ishan Kishan and the two put up 111 runs for the opening stand.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit scored 44 off 32 balls, including two fours and a six. The knock also saw Rohit become the leading run-scorer in the T20Is.
Martin Guptill
New Zealand veteran Guptill has scored 3,299 runs in 108 innings at 32.66. Rohit now has 3,307 runs to his name in 115 innings at 33.07.
Centuries in T20Is
Rohit also holds the record for most centuries in T20Is – 4. He has one more than Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell; whereas Guptill has scored two T20I tons.
Top 5 run-scorers in T20Is
Rohit Sharma (IND): 3,307 runs
Martin Guptill (NZ): 3,299 runs
Virat Kohli (IND): 3,296 runs
Paul Sterling (IRE): 2,776 runs
Aaron Finch (AUS): 2,686 runs