India equal ODI record on Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy debut
India vs Sri Lanka
India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the first game of the three-ODI series on Sunday.
Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan made his India captaincy debut and led from the front as he scored an unbeaten 86 off 95 in India’s successful chase of 263.
India equal ODI record
The 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka saw India equal the record for the most ODIs wins (92) against a single opponent in the format.
Australia and Pakistan
Australia and Pakistan also hold the joint-top spot on this list with 92 wins each against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively.
Captain Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan, who is leading Team India in the absence of Virat Kohli, made and broke records in his very first innings as an ODI skipper.
Dhawan goes past Wadekar
With his score of 86 not out, Dhawan went past Ajit Wadekar on the list of the highest scores by Indian batsmen in their very first innings as ODI captain. Wadekar had scored 67 vs England in 1974.
Highest score on debut as ODI captain
Tendulkar holds the record for the highest score by an India on debut as ODI captain – 110 vs Sri Lanka in 1996.
6,000 runs for Dhawan
Dhawan (140 innings) also became the second-fastest Indian to 6,000 ODI runs after Kohli (136 innings), while overall, he was the fourth-fastest. Dhawan was also the 10th Indian to the landmark.
50-plus runs on ODI captaincy
With an unbeaten 86 off 95, Dhawan became only the sixth Indian to score more than 50 runs on his ODI captaincy debut.
Ishan Kishan
Birthday boy Kishan, who turned 23 on Sunday, also broke a few records during his knock of 59 off 42 balls. He became the first Indian to hit a 50-plus score on his T20I and ODI debut. He was the second player after South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen to achieve the feat.