India T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, Venues, Time, Squad
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Oct. 16 and will go on till Nov. 13. Australia are the host of this year’s edition.
India
India are yet to win a T20 World Cup after their win in the inaugural edition in 2007.
Last season
India even failed to qualify for the semi-final in the T20 World Cup 2021.
Super 12
India are among the automatically qualified 8 teams and will begin their T20 WC 2022 campaign from the Super 12s round.
Group 2
Rohit Sharma and Co are a part of Group 2 in the Super 12s, along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. 2 more teams will be added after the group stage.
Group 1
The other group includes Afghanistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand. 2 more teams will be added after the group stage.
Opening game
India are scheduled to kickstart their T20 WC 2022 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on Oct. 23 at MCG.
Schedule
• Oct. 23 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – 1.30 PM, MCG • Oct. 27 (Thursday) – India vs A2 – 12.30 PM IST, SCG • Oct. 30 (Sunday) – India vs South Africa – 4.30 PM IST, Perth • Nov. 2 (Wednesday) – India vs Bangladesh – 1.30 PM IST, Adelaide • Nov. 6 (Sunday) – India vs B1 – 1.30 PM IST, MCG