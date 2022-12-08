India vs Australia ODI, Test series 2023: Schedule, time, venues
India vs Australia
Australia are set to tour India next year for ODI and Test series, which will be played between February and March.
Test series
The tour will begin with the four-match Test series, starting from Feb. 9.
Schedule for Test series
1st Test: Feb.9-13 in Nagpur [9.30AM]
2nd Test: Feb. 17-21 in Delhi [9.30AM]
3rd Test: March 1-5 in Dharamsala [9.30AM]
ODI series
The 50-over series is scheduled to begin on March 17.
Schedule for ODI series
1st ODI: March 17 in Mumbai [10AM]
2nd ODI: March 19 in Vishakapatnam [10AM]
3rd ODI: March 22 in Chennai [10AM]
India and Australia
Team India is currently in Bangladesh for ODIs and Tests, while Australia are playing West Indies in Tests at home.