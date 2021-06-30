India vs England: Major blow for Kohli’s side, opener likely to be ruled out with injury
5 Tests
India and England are set to lock horns in a five-match Test series, starting August 4 in Nottingham.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is reportedly suffering a serious internal injury that is expected to keep him out of immediate action, according to Cricbuzz.
Gill’s injury
Although the exact nature of his injury is still unknown and could be either a calf, shin or hamstring issue. But it is certain that it is going to keep him sidelined for a long time.
England series
Gill could be out of the first few Tests, if not the entire series, according to the same Cricbuzz report.
BCCI source
But a senior BCCI official has said otherwise. “There is a chance that Shubman could be ruled out of the whole Test tour even though it is still a month away. The injury is serious is what we have come to know," the BCCI official told PTI.
Will Gill undergo surgery?
It is unclear if the 21-year-old opening batsman needs to undergo a surgery before the England series.
Back-up for Gill
With Gill missing out on the first Test, 25-year-old Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran might be added to the squad. Easwaran toured England as one of the back-up players, according to PTI.
WTC Final
Gill showed no discomfort during the WTC final, which was played between June 18 and 23 in Southampton. Gill, who has not been at the best of forms, had only managed scores of 28 and 8.
India vs England
The five Tests between India and England are set to be played at Trent Bridge (Aug 4-8), Lord’s (Aug 12-16), Headingley (Aug 25-29), Kennington Oval (Sept 2-6), and Old Trafford (Sept 10-140.