India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar points out 'technical errors' in Virat Kohli's batting
Virat Kohli
The Indian skipper has scored just 62 runs from three innings in the ongoing five-match Test series in England.
Kohli's poor show
In the first Test, Kohli got out for a golden duck off James Anderson's bowling. He returned in the second Test by scoring 42 in the first innings but managed only 20 runs in India's second innings at Lord's.
Sachin Tendulkar
India's legendary cricketer Tendulkar has pointed out that Kohli has not been moving his feet properly while batting and also he is moving too far across the stumps, resulting in his poor dismissals.
Technical Errors
“Virat hasn’t had a great start. It is the mind that leads to technical errors and if the start isn’t good you start thinking about a lot of things. Because anxiety levels are high you tend to over compensate for your movements,” said Tendulkar in an interview with PTI.
Sachin: Form is your state of mind
“When a batsman isn’t in good form you either go too far across or don’t move your feet at all. That happens to everyone. Form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony,” added Tendulkar.
India 1-0 England
With the 151-run victory in the second Test, India are 1-0 up in the series. The third Test is scheduled to be played at Headingley, Leeds, starting August 25 (Wednesday).