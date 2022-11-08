India vs England: Top 5 performers from their last 5 T20I meetings
India vs England
India and England are set to face off in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (Nov. 9) at Adelaide Oval.
T20 World Cup
While India had failed to make it to the last-four in the 2021 edition, this is England’s second straight semi-final. Last year, England lost to New Zealand in the semis.
Last five meetings
India have won four out of their last 5 meetings with England in the T20Is.
Top performers
Let’s take a look at top five performers from the last 5 T20Is between India and England.
#1 Suryakumar Yadav
Surya scored his maiden T20I century but India lost the game by 17 runs to England in Nottingham in July 2022.
#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
In the same series in July, Bhuvi finished with figures of 3 for 15, including the wickets of openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, and helped India win by 49 runs in Birmingham.
#3 Hardik Pandya
Hardik was the Player of the Match in a T20I in Southampton as he scored 51 off 33 before picking up 4 wickets as well as India won the game by 50 runs.
#4 Virat Kohli
Kohli scored an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls as he shared a 94-run stand with Rohit. After posting 224, India sealed the game by 36 runs in Ahmedabad in March 2022.
#5 Suryakumar Yadav
Surya struck 3 sixes and 6 fours in his knock of 57 off 31 balls, which helped India reach 185 for 8 in 20 overs. Eventually, India won the game by 8 runs.