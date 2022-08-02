India vs Pakistan: Date, time and venue of the big Asia Cup match
Asia Cup
The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which was originally planned to be held in Sri Lanka, is now being hosted by the UAE.
T20 World Cup
The Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format as a preparatory tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Asia Cup dates
The tournament will go underway on Aug. 27 and the final is scheduled to take place on Sept. 11 in Dubai.
Groups in Asia Cup 2022
India, Pakistan and a Qualifier form Group A. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are a part of Group B.
India vs Pakistan
The arch-rivals India and Pakistan only play each other in World Cups or Asia Cup due to their political unrest.
When is India vs Pakistan?
India vs Pakistan will be played on Aug. 28 at Dubai International Stadium. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST).
India vs Pakistan in T20Is
Out of their 9 meetings, India have claimed a win in 6 games, lost twice and their first-ever meeting in 2007 ended in a tie result before India won the game on a bowl out.
IND vs PAK’s last meeting
Their last meeting was at the T20 World Cup 2021, where Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets. It also marked Pakistan’s first victory over these rivals in a World Cup game.