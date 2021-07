Sanju Samson

Samson, who made his India debut in 2015, has played 7 T20Is. The wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to seal his place in the team and which is why he has taken this long to play his maiden ODI for India. He received his ODI cap from India captain Shikhar Dhawan in Colombo on Friday. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman has been in the professional circuit since 2011.