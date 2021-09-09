India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup; Dhoni named mentor
BCCI announces squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
Dhawan, Chahal miss out
Opening batsman Dhawan and the spin trio of Kuldeep, Chahal and Krunal did not make the cut for the ICC event, which is set to begin on Oct. 17.
Mumbai Indians pair
MI duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who made their international debut earlier this year, was picked in the squad, along with experienced Hardik Pandya.
Ashwin returns
Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played a T20I for India in 2017, was named in the squad.
Spinners
India's spin department for the upcoming T20 World Cup includes Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar and Axar Patel.
Fast bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace attack also including Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
MS Dhoni
Former India captain MS Dhoni will mentor the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup.
15-member squad
Kohli (c), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar, Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ashwin, Axar, Chakravarthy, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Shami.
Standby players: Shreyas, Shardul and Deepak Chahar