Yuvraj Singh Coming out to bat at No. 6, Yuvraj was on the other end when Dhoni smashed the SIX off Sri Lanka’s Kulasekara to end India’s wait of 28 years to win the WC again! “April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation,” Yuvraj tweeted.