India’s 9 opening partnerships in T20Is: How each faired in 2022
2022 Team India has had 9 different opening partnerships in 2022 in the T20Is.
WI vs IND 5th T20I Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan opened for India in the 5th T20I vs WI on Aug. 7, becoming their 9th opening pair this year.
Ishan-Rohit Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have been India’s opening pair in 5 T20Is this year. The two have put up 223 runs for the first wicket. Their best outing has been a 111-run stand (vs SL in Feb 2022).
Ruturaj-Ishan Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan have opened for India together in six T20Is, putting up 200 runs, with a 97-run partnership being their best (vs SA in June 2022).
Rohit-Suryakumar The two Mumbai batters have opened for India in 4 T20Is this year, scoring 116 runs. Their highest stand has been a 53-run partnership (vs WI in Aug 2022).
Shreyas-Suryakumar These two have opened together just once this year and have put up 19 runs (vs WI in Aug 2022).
Rishabh-Rohit Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma have been India’s opening pair twice in the T20Is this year, having scored 51 runs for the first wicket.
Hooda-Ishan These two have opened once for India together in the T20Is this year: a 30-run opening stand.
Samson-Ishan Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have opened for India only once this year in the T20Is: a 13-run opening partnership.
Samson-Rohit The said pair have been India’s opening pair once this year in the T20Is, having put up just six runs for the first wicket.
Shreyas-Ishan These two put up 38 runs for the first wicket vs WI in Florida as they became India’s 9th opening T20I pair on Sunday (Aug. 7).