India’s full home schedule, Nov 2021-June 2022: Kohli and Co set to play 21 matches
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a jam packed schedule for Team India between November 2021 and June 2022.
How many series will India play?
In eight months, starting November, the Indian team is scheduled to play six series, including the IPL 2022.
Home series
Virat Kohli and Co will play 14 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and just four Tests at home between November 2021 and June 2022. In this time period, India will play only 3 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
Which teams are set to tour India?
The teams that will visit India during the eight-month period are New Zealand (in November-December), West Indies (in February, 2022), Sri Lanka (February-March 2022) and South Africa (in June, 2022).
India vs New Zealand
1st T20I: November 17, 2021, Jaipur
2nd T20I: November 19, 2021, Ranchi
3rd T20I: November 21, 2021, Kolkata
1st Test: November 25, 2021, Kanpur
2nd Test: December 3, 2021, Mumbai
India vs West Indies
1st ODI: February 6, 2022, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI: February 9, 2022, Jaipur
3rd ODI: February 12, 2022, Kolkata
1st T20I: February 15, 2022, Cuttack
2nd T20I: February 18, 2022, Vizag
3rd T20I: February 20, 2022, Trivandrum
India vs Sri Lanka
1st Test: March 1, 2022, Bengaluru
2nd Test: March 9, 2022, Mohali
1st T20I: March 13, 2022, Mohali
2nd T20I: March 15, 2022, Dharamsala
3rd T20I: March 18, 2022, Lucknow
India vs South Africa
1st T20I: June 9, 2022, Chennai
2nd T20I: June 12, 2022, Bengaluru
3rd T20I: June 14, 2022, Nagpur
4th T20I: June 17, 2022, Rajkot
5th T20I: June 19, 2022, Delhi
Away series
Between December and January, the Indian team will be touring South Africa
IPL 2022
The 15th edition of the IPL is expected to take place between April and May.