India’s Home Series Vs Australia And South Africa: Full schedule, date and venue
Team India
Following the ongoing Caribbean tour, India will travel to Zimbabwe for an ODI series and then to the UAE for the Asia Cup before kickstarting their home season in September.
India vs Australia
India’s home season will go underway with a T20I series against Australia, starting from Sept. 20.
IND vs AUS: Schedule
1st T20I – Sept 20 in Mohali
2nd T20I – Sept 23 in Nagpur
3rd T20I – Sept 25 in Hyderabad
India vs South Africa
India will then host South Africa in a limited-overs series, including both T20Is and ODIs.
IND vs SA: T20I schedule
1st T20I – Sept 28 in Thiruvananthapuram
2nd T20I – Oct 2 in Guwahati
3rd T20I – Oct 4 in Indore
IND vs SA: ODI schedule
1st ODI – Oct 6 in Lucknow
2nd ODI – Oct 9 in Ranchi
3rd ODI – Oct 11 in Delhi