India's Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Rahul in, Ashwin out
India vs England
The first Test between India and England is underway at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. It is the first game of the five-match series, which is both side's first assignment of the 2021-23 WTC Cycle.
Toss
England captain Joe Root won the toss on Wednesday and opted to bat in the first Test.
Openers
With Shubman Gill ruled out of the tour and Mayank out of the first Test due to concussion, KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma for Team India.
Spinners
India have gone with Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin for the Trent Bridge Test.
Fast bowlers
Young fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been picked ahead of veteran Ishant Sharma. Two-Test medium-pacer Shardul Thakur has also been included to add a bit of depth in India's batting. The two will form India's pace attack along with team's regulars Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.
Wicketkeeper
As expected, Rishabh Pant will don the gloves for Team India. He had contracted the COVID-19 virus last month.
Strong batting line-up
With Pujara at No. 3, Kohli at No. 4 and Rahane at No. 5, India have a strong batting line-up .