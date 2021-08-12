India's Playing XI for 2nd Test vs England: Ishant comes in for injured Shardul
India vs England: 2nd Test
The second Test between India and England is currently underway at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Second Test: England win toss
After a delay due to rain, England captain Joe Root won the toss, opted to bowl in the second Test at Lord's.
Ishant Sharma returns
Senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma returned in the India's playing XI in the place of Shardul Thakur, who missed out due to due to a hamstring injury. Tne Lord's Test will be Ishant's 103rd appearance in the whites for Team India.
KL Rahul retains place
Rahul, who top-scored for India in the first Test, retained his place in the Playing XI. He will once again open the innings with Rohit Sharma.
Pujara/Kohli/Rahane's form
India's No. 3, 4 and 5 – Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane struggled to score runs in the first Test, which ended in a draw at Trent Bridge. The talented trio will look to turn things around at Lord's.
Pace attack
Ishant will join Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to further strengthen India's pace attack. While they'll have the support of Ravindra spinner Jadeja as Kohli aims to pick 20 wickets in the second Test.
India's Playing XI
India's XI for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.