India’s record in opening games of T20 World Cup: How many wins, losses?
T20 World Cup 2022
India are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Oct. 23 by taking on Pakistan at MCG.
2007 champions
India have not won the tournament after lifting the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007.
#2007
India’s opening game of the T20 World Cup 2007 was against Scotland, which was washed out by rain in Durban.
#2009
India kickstarted the 2009 T20 World Cup campaign by defeating Bangladesh by 25 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
#2010
In their opening fixture of the 2010 T20 WC, India took on Afghanistan in St Lucia. India won the game by 7 wickets with 31 balls remaining.
#2012
India once again faced off against Afghanistan in the opening game and the result was the same: a win. Dhoni and Co won by 23 runs in Colombo.
#2014
India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
#2016
For the first time ever, India began a T20 World Cup campaign with a loss. New Zealand defeated India by 47 runs in Nagpur.
#2021
For the second time in a row, India lost their opening game in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Dubai.