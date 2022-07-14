India’s tour of West Indies
After the completion of the ongoing series in England, India are scheduled to tour the Caribbean for a limited-overs series against West Indies.
Limited-overs series
India and West Indies are set to play an eight-game white-ball series, starting with three ODIs. Following this, they’ll play 5 T20Is with the T20 World Cup just a few months away.
Virat Kohli
Former India captain Virat Kohli was not picked for the five-match T20I series against West Indies.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin, who last played a T20I against NZ in November, returned to the squad.
Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul
Kuldeep and Rahul have been selected for the T20I series but their inclusion is still subject to fitness.
Bumrah & Chahal
Along with Kohli, senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were also not picked.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit, who was rested for the ODI series vs WI, will lead in the five T20Is.
India’s squad
IND Squad for 5-T20I series: Rohit (c), Kishan, Rahul, Suryakumar, Hooda, Iyer, DK, Pant, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Ashwin, Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh, Harshal, Arshdeep.