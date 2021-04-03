IPL 2021: As Wankhede groundstaff test positive, BCCI could shift Mumbai matches with 2 venues on standby
Wankhede groundstaff test positive
With less than a week to go for IPL 2021, a few groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19.
10 games in Mumbai
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is scheduled to host 10 matches in the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League from April 10 to 25 with the opening fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Change of venue
Considering the Wankhede situation and overall rise in cases in Maharashtra, the governing council of the IPL is thinking of shifting the Mumbai matches to some other venue.
2 venues on standby
According to reports, the Indian cricket board has kept Hyderabad and Indore on standby.
IPL 2021’s current venues
Keeping in mind the COVID situation, the BCCI has earmarked six cities to host the IPL 2021 games. The original list of venues is as follows: Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad.
The final decision will be made soon
“We are keeping a close eye on each venue regarding Covid-19 cases, as of now no decision has been taken but Indore and Hyderabad are on standby. Will see what to be done, health and safety of players is of utmost importance,” a source told ANI.
4 franchises in Mumbai
A total of four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now ahead of the IPL 2021.