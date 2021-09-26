IPL 2021: Ashwin claims milestone in Delhi Capitals’ win over Rajasthan Royals
DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 meeting on Saturday.
DC defend 154
Batting first, DC were restricted at 154 for 6 in 20 overs. An excellent bowling effort from Delhi bowlers ensured they defended their total as RR managed only 121 runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin
DC’s senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one wicket and gave away just 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs against RR on Saturday.
Ashwin’s milestone
Ashwin, who dismissed David Miller, became only the third Indian bowler to take 250 or more wickets in T20s after Amit Mishra (262 wickets in 236 matches) and Piyush Chawla (262 wickets in 249 matches)
Ashwin in T20s
Indian spinner Ashwin has 250 wickets in 254 matches. While he is yet to claim a five-wicket haul in T20s, he has taken a four-wicket haul four times with 4 for 8 being his best figures till date.
DC reclaim top spot
With the 33-run win on Saturday, Delhi Capitals have returned to the top of the IPL 2021 table with 16 points in 10 matches.