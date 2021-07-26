IPL 2021: Fixtures, venues, time in IST of UAE leg of the Indian T20 league
IPL 2021
The 14th edition of the IPL was halted midway in May after the second COVID wave struck India. The remainder of the tournament is set to resume on Sept. 19 in the UAE.
3 venues
The remaining IPL 2021 matches are scheduled to be played across three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
How many IPL 2021 matches will be played in the UAE?
As many as 31 matches will be played in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, including seven double-headers, with the first one to be played on Sept. 25.
At what time will be IPL 2021 matches begin in the UAE?
The afternoon matches will start at 3.30PM IST (2PM UAE Time), while the evening matches will start at 7.30PM IST (6PM UAE Time).
Schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg
Monday 20 Sep 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RCB Abu Dhabi
Tuesday 21 Sep 2021 07:30 PM PBKS vs RR Dubai
Wednesday 22 Sep 2021 07:30 PM DC vs SRH Dubai
Thursday 23 Sep 2021 07:30 PM MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi
Friday 24 Sep 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs CSK Sharjah
Saturday 25 Sep 2021 03:30 PM DC vs RR Abu Dhabi
Saturday 25 Sep 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Sharjah
Sunday 26 Sep 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs KKR Abu Dhabi
Sunday 26 Sep 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs MI Dubai
Monday 27 Sep 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs RR Dubai
Schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg
Tuesday 28 Sep 2021 03:30 PM KKR vs DC Sharjah
Tuesday 28 Sep 2021 07:30 PM MI vs PBKS Abu Dhabi
Wednesday 29 Sep 2021 07:30 PM RR vs RCB Dubai
Thursday 30 Sep 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs CSK Sharjah
Friday 1 Oct 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Dubai
Saturday 2 Oct 2021 03:30 PM MI vs DC Sharjah
Saturday 2 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RR vs CSK Abu Dhabi
Sunday 3 Oct 2021 03:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Sharjah
Sunday 3 Oct 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs SRH Dubai
Monday 4 Oct 2021 07:30 PM DC vs CSK Dubai
Schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg
Tuesday 5 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RR vs MI Sharjah
Wednesday 6 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs SRH Abu Dhabi
Thursday 7 Oct 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Dubai
Thursday 7 Oct 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RR Sharjah
Friday 8 Oct 2021 03:30 PM SRH vs MI Abu Dhabi
Friday 8 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs DC Dubai
Sunday 10 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 1 Dubai
Monday 11 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Eliminator Sharjah
Wednesday 13 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 2 Sharjah
Friday 15 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Final Dubai