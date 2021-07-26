IPL 2021: Fixtures, venues, time in IST of UAE leg of the Indian T20 league
IPL 2021
The 14th edition of the IPL was halted midway in May after the second COVID wave struck India. The remainder of the tournament is set to resume on Sept. 19 in the UAE.
3 venues
The remaining IPL 2021 matches are scheduled to be played across three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
How many IPL 2021 matches will be played in the UAE?
As many as 31 matches will be played in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, including seven double-headers, with the first one to be played on Sept. 25.
At what time will be IPL 2021 matches begin in the UAE?
The afternoon matches will start at 3.30PM IST (2PM UAE Time), while the evening matches will start at 7.30PM IST (6PM UAE Time).
Schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg
Monday 20 Sep 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RCB Abu Dhabi Tuesday 21 Sep 2021 07:30 PM PBKS vs RR Dubai Wednesday 22 Sep 2021 07:30 PM DC vs SRH Dubai Thursday 23 Sep 2021 07:30 PM MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi Friday 24 Sep 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs CSK Sharjah Saturday 25 Sep 2021 03:30 PM DC vs RR Abu Dhabi Saturday 25 Sep 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Sharjah Sunday 26 Sep 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs KKR Abu Dhabi Sunday 26 Sep 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs MI Dubai Monday 27 Sep 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs RR Dubai
Schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg
Tuesday 28 Sep 2021 03:30 PM KKR vs DC Sharjah Tuesday 28 Sep 2021 07:30 PM MI vs PBKS Abu Dhabi Wednesday 29 Sep 2021 07:30 PM RR vs RCB Dubai Thursday 30 Sep 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs CSK Sharjah Friday 1 Oct 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Dubai Saturday 2 Oct 2021 03:30 PM MI vs DC Sharjah Saturday 2 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RR vs CSK Abu Dhabi Sunday 3 Oct 2021 03:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Sharjah Sunday 3 Oct 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs SRH Dubai Monday 4 Oct 2021 07:30 PM DC vs CSK Dubai
Schedule of IPL 2021's UAE leg
Tuesday 5 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RR vs MI Sharjah Wednesday 6 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs SRH Abu Dhabi Thursday 7 Oct 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Dubai Thursday 7 Oct 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RR Sharjah Friday 8 Oct 2021 03:30 PM SRH vs MI Abu Dhabi Friday 8 Oct 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs DC Dubai Sunday 10 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 1 Dubai Monday 11 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Eliminator Sharjah Wednesday 13 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 2 Sharjah Friday 15 Oct 2021 07:30 PM Final Dubai