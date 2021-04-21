IPL 2021: KL Rahul breaks Virat Kohli’s record to become fastest Indian to 5,000 T20 runs
KL Rahul completes 5,000 runs
KL Rahul completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game between Punjab and Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Fastest Indian to 5,000 runs
Rahul, who was one run short of the milestone before the SRH vs PBKS game, scored just four runs off six balls, while became the fastest Indian to 5,000 runs in T20s.
Rahul breaks Kohli's record
Rahul, who took 143 innings to touch the 5,000-mark in the T20s, broke the long-standing record held by Virat Kohli (167) followed by Suresh Raina (173).
Chris Gayle - record holder
Overall, Chris Gayle holds the record of being the fastest batsman to 5,000 T20 runs. The West Indian explosive batter took only 132 innings.
Rahul overtakes Shaun Marsh
Rahul, who became the second-fastest batsman to 5,000 T20 runs, overtook Australia's Shaun Marsh (144 innings) to the milestone.