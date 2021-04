Have any RCB or MI players tested positive for COVID-19?

While no Mumbai Indians (MI) player has tested positive for COVID-19 as yet, RCB’s two players contracted the virus a few days ago: Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams. After testing positive on March 22, Padikkal quarantined at home before rejoining the RCB squad after testing negative. On April 7, Sams tested positive and is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.