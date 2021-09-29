IPL 2021: MI’s Kieron Pollard completes historic ‘double’ in T20 cricket

Pollard, who made his T20 debut in 2008, has been playing the shortest format for over a decade.
Franchise cricket
Pollard has played for over 10 teams in various T20 leagues, across the globe. He is prominently known for his contributions to Mumbai Indians, with whom he has won five IPL titles.
Pollard’s historic double in T20s
On Tuesday, Pollard became the first-ever cricketer to aggregate 10,000 or more runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket.
MI vs PBKS
Pollard achieved the feat during an IPL 2021 meeting between MI and PBKS in Abu Dhabi. Going into the game, he was two wickets away from the landmark. Pollard’s 300th T20 victim was Punjab skipper KL Rahul, while his fellow countryman Chris Gayle was his 299th scalp.
Pollard in T20s
The 34-year-old Pollard now has 11, 202* runs and 300 wickets in 565* T20s. The West Indian averages over 30 with the bat and less than 25 with the ball. Out of 300 wickets, 38 have come for West Indies in 88 T20Is.
Leading run-scorers in T20s
With 14,275 runs, Gayle is the leading run-scorer in the T20s, with Pollard in the second spot. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is in third place with 10,832 runs, while he has also picked up 152 wickets.
Leading wicket-takers in T20s
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo has the most wickets in the T20 cricket – 546 wickets, ahead of South Africa’s Imran Tahir (420) and West Indies’ Sunil Narine (416). Only 11 bowlers in T20s have picked up 300 or more wickets and Pollard is one of them.