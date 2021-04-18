Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni in an Indian Premier League record
MI vs SRH
Rohit Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni in an IPL record during MI’s game against SRH in Chennai on Saturday.
Rohit smashes two 6s
Rohit, who struck two sixes in the first innings on Saturday, took his tally of 6s in the IPL to 217 – one more than Dhoni.
Rohit’s IPL numbers
In 203 matches, Rohit has scored 5,324 runs at an average of 31.31, including a century and 39 fifties. He has shit 217 sixes and 464 fours.
India record in the IPL
With 217 sixes, Rohit now has hit the most number of sixes among Indian batsman in the tournament. Overall, he is third on the list, after leader Chris Gayle (351) and AB de Villiers (237).
Dhoni’s IPL numbers
While Rohit has struck 217 sixes in 198 innings in the IPL, Dhoni batting in lesser innings (183) has hit 216 big hits.
Chris Gayle
Gayle’s unbelievable record in the IPL will not be broken for a very long time: 351 sixes in 133 innings. He also holds the record of highest individual score in the league – 175 not out.
200 more sixes
So far, only five batsmen have hit 200 or more sixes in the IPL: Gayle, de Villiers, Rohit, Dhoni and Virat Kohli (201). Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard is two sixes away from reaching 200 sixes in the tournament.