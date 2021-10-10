Special records for Pant, Dhoni in DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1
DC vs CSK
The Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Dubai.
DC vs CSK – toss
As DC and CSK captains Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni walked out for toss in Dubai, both the ‘keeper-batsmen clinched a special record.
Rishabh Pant
At 24 years and 6 days, Pant has become the youngest ever captain to lead a side in IPL playoffs. He was named Delhi’s captain in the absence of Shreyas Iyer in the first phase of IPL 2021. Even with Iyer’s return, DC continued with Pant for the remainder of the season.
MS Dhoni
Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is the second oldest captain in IPL PLay-Offs behind Rahul Dravid (in 2013).
Dhoni in IPL
Dhoni, who has been associated with CSK since 2008, has captained the side to three IPL titles – 2010, 2011 and 2018.
Pant in IPL
Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 and has been with DC since then. With 2,441 runs in 83 matches, Pant is Delhi’s leading run scorer in the IPL. He has scored a hundred and 14 fifties.
IPL titles
With three titles, CSK are the second-most successful IPL team after Mumbai Indians (5 titles), DC are yet to win the coveted trophy. Delhi played their maiden IPL final last season, where they lost to MI.