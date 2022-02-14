IPL 2022 Auction 2022: India’s U19 World Cup stars become crorepatis
Under-19 World Cup
India recently were crowned the Under-19 World Cup champions for a record fifth time. Yash Dhull-led Team India defeated England by 4 wickets in the U-19 CWC final earlier this month.
IPL Auction 2022
The mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 is currently underway in Bengaluru.
World Cup heroes
Three players of India’s Under-19 World Cup winning squad have found an IPL team on Sunday (Feb. 13).
Raj Angad Bawa
Punjab Kings bought Bawa, who picked up five wickets in the final against England U-19, for INR 2 crore. Bawa is currently the highest paid player from India’s current U-19 team at the IPL auction.
MI were interested too
Bawa, who had a base price of INR 20 lakh, attracted bids from MI too. He scored 252 runs in 10 games at 63.
Rajvardhan Hanagargekar
CSK bought all-rounder Rajvardhan Hanagargekar for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL Auction 2022.
Impressive show at U-19 CWC
Hanagargekar bowled consistently at 140-plus at U-19 World Cup and was able to deliver with the bat as well. Going out of their usual auction routine of picking up players in the early and late 30s, CSK picked Hangargekar after buying Sri Lanka's young spinner Mahesh Theekshana.
Yash Dhull
Dhull, who scored a century in the Under-19 World Cup final against New Zealand, was bought by DC at INR 50 lakh.
Unsold at IPL Auction 2022
Harnoor Singh and Viky Oswal, India's leading wicket-taker at the U19 World Cup, went unsold on Sunday.