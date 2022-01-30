IPL 2022: ‘Disappointing’ to lose him, McCullum praises young Indian player ahead of auction
Mega Auction
A mega auction is set to take place ahead of the IPL 2022. The auction is scheduled to be held on Feb. 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR have parted ways with many prominent players ahead of the mega auction.
IPL auction: Players retained by KKR
KKR have retained 4 players ahead of IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.
IPL auction: Players released by KKR
KKR released 21 players including stars such as their captain Eoin Morgan, Nitesh Rana, Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan among others.
‘Disappointing’ to lose him – McCullum
KKR head coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that it was “disappointing to lose” Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill
“You need to plan as you're going to lose a lot of players. It was disappointing to lose Shubman Gill. But that's the way life is sometimes and we will be well prepared for the upcoming auction,” said McCullum recently.
Gill in IPL 2021
With 478 runs in 17 matches, including three half-centuries, Gill finished with most runs for KKR in IPL 2021. Overall, he stood ninth in the list of most runs.
Venkatesh Iyer was story of IPL 2021’s second half: McCullum
“Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have been proven campaigners for a decade. We have all seen what Varun Chakravarthy is capable of in the last two seasons. Venkatesh Iyer was probably the story of the second half of IPL 2021,” added McCullum.
IPL 2022
The start date of the 15th edition of IPL is yet to be announced by the BCCI.