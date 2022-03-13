IPL 2022: Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captains
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB has been a part of the IPL since the maiden season in 2008. They have reached the final thrice but have not won the title yet.
Captains
As many as seven players have captained RCB so far since 2008.
Virat Kohli
After captaining RCB for a decade, Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain at the end of last season.
Faf du Plessis
RCB have replaced Kohli with former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis as their new captain ahead of IPL 2022.
Rahul Dravid
Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid was RCB’s first-ever captain. He led them in 14 games in the opening campaign, where RCB finished 7th in the table.
Kevin Pietersen
The former England batsman led RCB in six games in IPL 2009.
Anil Kumble
The spin legend captained RCB between 2009 and 2010 in 35 games. Only Kohli has captained RCB in more matches than Kumble. Under Kumble, RCB lost the IPL 2009 final to Deccan Chargers.
Daniel Vettori
The former New Zealand skipper led RCB in 28 games between 2011 and 2012. Under Vettori’s captaincy, RCB lost the IPL 2011 final to CSK.
Shane Watson
During Kohli’s absence in the 2017 campaign, Shane Watson captained RCB in 3 games.
Virat Kohli
Kohli captained RCB in 140 matches - with 64 wins, 69 losses, three ties and four no results, with a win percentage of 48.16.