IPL 2022: List of all Purple Cap winners in Indian Premier League history
2008
Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir won the Purple Cap in the inaugural season of the IPL. The spinner finished as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 11 games and was a vital figure in Rajasthan Royals’ title win.
2009
RP Singh, who was the first Indian to win the Purple Cap, picked up 23 wickets in IPL 2009 and helped Deccan Chargers win the title. He also bagged a four-wicket haul.
2010
Pragyan Ojha became the first Indian spinner to win the Purple Cap when he bagged the award in IPL 2010. The Deccan Chargers left-arm spinner finished the season with 21 wickets in 16 matches with 3 for 26 being his best spell.
2011
Lasith Malinga created history when he finished with 28 wickets in IPL 2011 – the most wickets bagged by any bowler in a single season of the tournament. Malinga also picked up his maiden five-for of IPL in the 2011 campaign.
2012
Representing Delhi Daredevils (DD), Morne Morkel won the Purple Cap in IPL 2012. The Proteas pacer finished with 25 wickets in 16 games with 4 for 20 being his best figures.
2013
Chennai Super King (CSK) bowler Dwayne Bravo had a record-breaking IPL 2013 season as he claimed 32 wickets.
2014
The following year, in 2014, it was once again a CSK bowler who won the Purple Cap – Mohit Sharma. The fast bowler finished with 23 wickets in 16 matches with 4 for 14 being his best spell.
2015
Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler to win the Purple Cap for a second time. The CSK pacer finished IPL 2015 with 26 wickets in 17 matches.
2016
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2016, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) win their maiden IPL title. The fast bowler bagged 23 wickets in 17 matches.
2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar emulated Dwayne Bravo’s feat as he won the Purple Cap for the second time. But the SRH pacer was the first bowler to win the award in two successive seasons. In IPL 2017, Bhuvi bagged 26 wickets in 14 games.
2018
Andrew Tye was only the third spinner to win the Purple Cap. The Kings XI Punjab bowler finished IPL 2018 with 24 wickets in 14 matches. The Aussie bagged three four-wicket hauls in the tournament.
2019
Imran Tahir CSK’s Imran Tahir bagged the Purple Cap in 2019 but his side lost the final to MI. Tahir picked up 26 wickets in 17 matches, including two four-wicket hauls.
2020
Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap as he played a crucial part in his side qualifying for their maiden IPL final. Unfortunately, Delhi lost the game to MI. Rabada finished IPL 2020 with 30 wickets in 17 matches.
2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in 2021, equalled Bravo’s record of 32 wickets in an IPL season.