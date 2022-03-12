IPL 2022: List of teams Aaron Finch has played for in the Indian Premier League
Aaron Finch
KKR have roped in Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the IPL 2022.
Alex Hales
Finch has replaced England batter Alex Hales, who has opted out of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue.
1.5 crore
After going unsold at the mega auction, Finch has now joined KKR at INR 1.5 crore.
Finch’s teams
KKR is Finch’s record ninth team. Finch, who last played for RCB in IPL 2020, had previously represented Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, SunRisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Punjab Kings in the IPL.
Finch in IPL
The Australian white-ball captain Finch has scored over 2,000 runs in 87 games in the IPL so far at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 127.70.
Alex Hales on opting out
"Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment," Alex Hales said on Twitter.
IPL 2022
The 15th edition of IPL is scheduled to begin on March 26 and will go on till May 29. A total of 74 matches will be played.