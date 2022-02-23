IPL 2022: Venues for 70 league games revealed; final likely on May 29 [ Details here]
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is going to be the 15th edition of the tournament, will either begin on March 26 or 27, according to reports. However, the BCCI is yet to announce the dates officially.
IPL 2022 final
The final will reportedly be played on May 29. The venue for the grand finale has not been decided yet.
IPL 2022: League stage
The league stage of IPL 2022 will have as many as 70 games, which will be played across two venues.n 55 matches will take place in Mumbai while 15 will be played in Pune.
Mumbai
The games in Mumbai will be played across the Wankhede Stadium, the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium.
Pune
The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) will host the IPL 2022 group fixtures in Pune.
Limited venues
The venues for the league stages have been limited to just 4 to ensure the safety of players, support staff and other stakeholders in the wake of the pandemic. By playing only in Mumbai and Pune, the BCCI can also avoid air travel, according to India Today.
Playoffs
The venues for the IPL 2022 playoffs are yet to be decided but as per the reports circling, the playoffs will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
Official announcement
The IPL Governing Council is expected to have a meeting on Thursday (Feb. 24) and an official announcement on the venues and fixtures can be expected after the meeting