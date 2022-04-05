IPL 2022: When will Josh Hazlewood be available for RCB this season?
Josh Hazlewood
RCB bought Australia pacer, Josh Hazlewood, at INR 7.75 crore.
Australia vs Pakistan
Hazlewood has missed RCB’s opening few games because he was with the Australian team playing Test series in Pakistan.
RCB in IPL 2022
RCB started off IPL 2022 with a defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Faf du Plessis and Co bounced back with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
IPL 2022
Hazlewood flew to Australia after the Pakistan series and is expected to land in India in a week.
Quarantine
On arrival in India, Hazlewood will have to undergo a mandatory 3-day quarantine before joining RCB’s IPL bubble.
CSK
It is understood that Hazlewood would be available for RCB’s game against CSK on April 12.
Glenn Maxwell
As per Cricket Australia’s embargo, no contracted Aussie player can participate in the IPL 2022 before April 6. As a result, Glenn Maxwell will miss RCB’s game against RR on April 5.