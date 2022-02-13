IPL Auction 2022: Couldn’t imagine playing for any other team, says CSK star
The mega auction ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is currently underway in Bengaluru.
Day 1
The Day 1 of the mega auction saw many players have a lucrative pay day. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive pick who went to MI for INR 15.25 crore followed by Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by KKR for INR 12.25 crore.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Defending champions CSK bought 6 players on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2022, including Deepak Chahar. He was CSK’s most expensive buy on Saturday as they paid 14 crore for the all-rounder.
Bidding War for Chahar
CSK and RR were involved in a bidding war for Deepak Chahar before the pacer returned to CSK.
Chahar at CSK
After making his IPL debut with Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016, Chahar moved to CSK in 2018. CSK won the IPL title in 2018 and 2021 and Chahar played a key role in the same.
Deepak Chahar thanks ‘Mahi bhai’
“I’m really happy to be back in CSK; thank you so much Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and management for showing faith in me,” Chahar said in an interview, according to ANI.
‘Only wanted to play for CSK’
“I couldn't imagine playing for another team. I only wanted to play for CSK," Chahar said in a video posted by CSK on Twitter.
Players bought by CSK on Day 1
Robin Uthappa: 2 crore, Dwayne Bravo: 4.4 crore, Ambati Rayudu: 6.75 crore, Deepak Chahar:14 crore, KM Asif: 20 lakh and Tushar Deshpande: 20 lakh.