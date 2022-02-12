IPL Auction 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to David Warner, 10 marquee players, their teams, prices
Marquee Players
A total of 10 players were in the marquee list and they had a base price of INR 2 crore.
Shikhar Dhawan
Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Shikhar Dhawan for INR 8.25 crore. PBKS beat Delhi Capitals (DC), Dhawan’s previous franchise, in the bidding war.
Ravichandran Ashwin
The spinner was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 5 crore.
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at INR 7.25 crore.
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada, another Delhi Capitals player, joined Punjab Kings, who bought the Proteas pacer at INR 9.25 crore.
Trent Boult
Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult, at INR 8 crore.
Shreyas Iyer
Iyer was the highest bought player from the marquee list. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Iyer for INR 12.25 crore.
Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Titans bought fast bowler Mohammed Shami for INR 6.25 crore.
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis will join Virat Kohli as Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the former South Africa captain at INR 7 crore.
Quinton de Kock
Lucknow Super Giants bought South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock for INR 6.75 crore.
David Warner
Delhi Capitals (DC) bought David Warner for INR 6.25 crore. It is home coming for Warner, who had started his IPL career with the franchise in 2009.