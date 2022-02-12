IPL Auction 2022: Harshal Patel to Dwayne Bravo, list of all-rounders, their teams, prices
All-rounders
A total of 11 players were included in the all-rounders’ set at the IPL Auction 2022.
Dwayne Bravo
Keeping their tag of ‘Dad’s Army’ intact, CSK resigned 37-year-old Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian all-rounder returned to Chennai for INR 4.4 crores.
Nitish Rana
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) re-signed Nitish Rana for INR 8 crores.
Jason Holder
Lucknow Super Giants bagged the talented all-rounder Jason Holder for INR 8.75 crores.
Shakib Al Hasan
The former IPL winner Shakib Al Hasan went unsold on Day 1 of the mega auction.
Harshal Patel
Last season’s Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel, returned to RCB for INR 10.75 crores.
Deepak Hooda
Former SRH all rounder Hooda went to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 5.75 crores.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Hasaranga, who had come in as replacement for RCB last season, was permanently bought by the franchise. The Sri Lankan all-rounder went to RCB for INR 10.75 crores.
Washington Sundar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed former RCB player Washington Sundar for INR 8.75 crores.
Krunal Pandya
As Lucknow pip Gujarat to sign Krunal, the Pandya brothers will now play for separate teams in the IPL. Lucknow paid INR 8.25 crores for Krunal.
Mitchell Marsh
The T20 World Cup and Big Bash League winner, Mitchell Marsh, joined David Warner at Delhi Capitals (DC), who paid INR 6.50 crore for the Aussie all-rounder.
Mohammed Nabi
The Afghanistan all-rounder went unsold on Day 1 of the mega auction.