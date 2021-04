2010

Even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their maiden title in 2010, neither of their players claimed the Orange and Purple Cap. Mumbai Indians’ Sachin Tendulkar finished with most runs: 618 runs in 15 games at 47.54. And Chargers’ Pragyan Ojha ended with most wickets: 21 wickets in 16 games with 3 for 26 his best figures.