Irfan Pathan predicts India’s Playing XI for T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2022
The ICC tournament is being hosted by Australia this year and will begin on Oct. 13 with the final on Nov. 13.
Team India
Since winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Indians have not won the trophy again. Last year, India even failed to make it to the semi-final.
First Game
India will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on Oct. 23 at MCG.
Virat Kohli
Irfan Pathan has picked Kohli to bat at No. 3. During the Asia Cup, Kohli hit his maiden T20I century when he had opened the innings.
Rishabh Pant
Irfan Pathan has picked Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in his India XI for the upcoming ICC event.
Irfan Pathan’s Playing XI
Pathan’s India XI for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit (c), Rahul, Kohli, Suryakumar, Hooda, Hardik, DK (wk), Yuzi, Bumrah, Harshal, Bhuvi
India’s 15-man squad
India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit (c), Rahul (vc), Kohli, Suryakumar, Hooda, Pant (wk), DK (wk), Hardik, Ashwin, Yuzi, Axar, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Harshal, Arshdeep.