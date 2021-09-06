Jasprit Bumrah bags 100th Test wicket with a superb inswinger [Watch]
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bagged his 100th Test wicket on Day five of the fourth Test against England on Monday.
England's Oille Pope was the victim as Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev to become the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets. While Kapil Dev took 25 matches, Bumrah achieved the milestone in 24.
After Bumrah and Kapil Dev, the next fastest to 100 Test wickets were Irfan Pathan (28 matches), Mohammed Shami (29), Javagal Srinath (30) and Ishant Sharma (33).
Bumrah became the 23rd Indian bowler to pick up 100 wickets in Test cricket, while he was also the joint-8th fastest Indian to achieve the feat, along with Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom did it in their 24th Test.