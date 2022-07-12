Jasprit Bumrah enters record books with 6 for 19 vs England
England vs India
The first ODI between India and England is underway (June 12) at Kennington Oval, London.
Jasprit Bumrah
India fast bowler Bumrah picked up 6 wickets as India bowled out the hosts for 110 in 25.2 overs. He became the 10th Indian bowler to bag a 6-for in ODIs.
5th pacer
Bumrah was the fifth Indian pacer to pick 6 wickets in an ODI innings after Nehra, Binny, Sreesanth, and Agarkar.
Third-best spell for India
Bumrah, who finished with 6 for 19, now has the third-best bowling figures for India in ODIs, after Stuart Binny (6 for 4), and Anil Kumble (6 for 12).
In England
Bumrah became the first Indian fast bowler to pick a 6-for in ODIs in England.
England’s poor record
Thanks to Bumrah, England managed a total of just 110 runs – their lowest total against India in ODIs.
4 ducks for England
A total of 4 batsmen – all key players for England, got out without scoring a run on Tuesday: Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone.