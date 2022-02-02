KL Rahul earns higher T20I rankings ahead of India vs West Indies series
ICC T20I rankings
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest T20I rankings on Wednesday (Feb. 2).
Jasprit Bumrah
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dropped two places down to No. 26 in the T20I bowlers’ rankings.
Jason Holder
West Indies pacer Holder climbed three places up to No. 23 – his career-best rankings in the T20Is. The Caribbean star now ranks above Bumrah, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Oman’s Bilal Khan.
KL Rahul
India’s limited-overs deputy, KL Rahul, has moved a place up to claim No. 4 in the T20I batsmen’s rankings. He has pushed England batter Dawid Malan one place down.
Virat Kohli
The former India captain, Virat Kohli, retained his No. 10 rank in the latest T20I batsmen’s rankings. He is World No. 2 batsman in the ODIs.
India vs West Indies
Rahul, Bumrah, Kohli and Holder will soon be in action when India and West Indies lock horns in a six-match white-ball series. The T20I series is set to begin on Sunday (Feb. 6) in Ahmedabad.