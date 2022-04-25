KL Rahul emulates Virat Kohli in a special IPL record
LSG vs MI
LSG defeated MI by 36 runs in the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.
Rahul leads from the front
As LSG suffered a batting collapse, Rahul scored an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls. En route his second hundred of IPL 2022, he struck 12 fours and four sixes.
Rahul vs MI
Interestingly, both centuries of Rahul have come against MI this season. He scored an unbeaten 103 in LSG’s previous game against MI as well.
IPL record
With his latest century against MI, Rahul emulated Virat Kohli in a special IPL record.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul
Kohli and Rahul are the only two players to have scored two centuries against the same team in a single IPL season.
Kohli in 2016
Kohli first bagged the record during the 2016 season when he had scored two tons against Gujarat Lions.
Rahul in T20s
Rahul also became the first player to score three centuries against a single team in T20 cricket.
Rahul in IPL
LSG skipper Rahul now has 4 centuries to his name in the IPL. He is only behind Gayle (6) and Kohli (5).