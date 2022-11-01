Kohli helps Rahul in nets ahead of India vs Bangladesh [Watch]
KL Rahul sweats it out in
KL Rahul
Rahul has been struggling to score runs and his place in the Indian team is being questioned in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Rahul in T20 World Cup 2022
In India’s three games so far in the T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul has scores of 4, 9, and 9 against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa.
Training at Adelaide Oval
India's training session was forced indoors due to rain but there was no lack of intensity as the likes of Rahul, Kohli, and Yuzi among others were going about their routines in the nets.
Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid
Kohli and Dravid were having a close look at Rahul’s net sessions on Nov. 1 ahead of India’s Super 12s game vs Bangladesh.
Kohli gave Rahul tips
Kohli was keeping a close eye on Rahul's batting session while having chats with head coach Dravid. Kohli even walked up to give a few tips to Rahul.
Rahul in T20Is
Rahul has scored 2,159 runs in 69 T20Is for India since his debut in 2016, including two centuries.