Kohli, Rahul return as India’s Asia Cup squad announced
Asia Cup
The T20 Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on Aug. 27 in the UAE. The matches will be played in two locations: Sharjah and Dubai.
Rahul and Kohli
Kohli and Rahul, who were not a part of India’s WI and ZIM tours, returned to India’s squad for the Asia Cup.
Group A
India are a part of Group A in Asia Cup, along with arch-rivals Pakistan and a Qualifier team (TBD).
India’s first game
India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign by taking on Pakistan on Aug. 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India’s squad
Rohit (c), Rahul (vc), Kohli, Suryakumar, Hooda, Pant (wk), DK (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Chahal, Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep, Avesh
Back-up players
India's reserve players for Asia Cup: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar
Injuries
Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.
India in Asia Cup
Team India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won the title seven times and finished runners up.