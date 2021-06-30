Kohli to Rohit, how Indian cricketers are vacationing in London, Scotland ahead of England Tests
Vacay mode for Indian cricketers
Until July 13, Indian cricketers are going to be off duty and have been given a go-ahead to explore the beautiful country of the United Kingdom with their family and friends.
Virat Kohli
The Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted at a coffee shop with his wife Anushka Sharma.
Rohit and Rahane
Team India’s limited-overs and Test captains – Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane – were seen together in London with their families. “Baby’s having their day out after quite some time indoors!” wrote Rahane on Instagram.
Rohit Sharma
London has a great park culture and Rohit Sharma visited one with his wife Ritika. The opening batsman shared a picture on his social media.
Mayank and Ishant
India’s opening batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Ishant Sharma visited the world heritage site Stonehenge with their wives.
Axar Patel
The Indian spinner is vacationing in beautiful Scotland. He shared pictures from Inverness and Isle of Skye.
Washington Sundar
The all-rounder is making full use of the off-time and exploring London. He shared pictures from Tower Bridge and a popular restaurant on Kings Cross Road, Barrafina.
Ravindra Jadeja
“Nature vibes” - Jadeja is enjoying the parks in London.
Hanuma Vihari
The middle-order batsman has donned the tourist hat as he is exploring the beautiful city of London. He shared a picture when he went on the top of the London Eye!
Shardul Thakur
The Mumbai bowler posed in front of the iconic Tower Bridge.