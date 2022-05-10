Krunal posts photo of Hardik’s son in LSG jersey: Got my lucky charm on my side
Krunal vs Hardik
IPL 2022 game between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday will see brothers Hardik and Krunal go head to head.
LSG vs GT
LSG and GT are the current top two teams in the IPL 2022. Both teams have 16 points from 11 games but LSG are the table-toppers with a superior run rate.
Agastya
Ahead of GT vs LSG, Krunal shared a photo of Hardik's son Agastya wearing the LSG jersey. It looks like Uncle Krunal has gifted a customised LSG jersey to his nephew with the little one’s name written on the back.
LSG – GT in IPL 2022
Krunal’s LSG are in a fine form, winning their previous four outings in the ongoing tournament. GT, on the other hand, have now lost 2 games after winning 5 games on the trot.
Hardik-Krunal in IPL 2022
GT skipper Hardik has scored 333 runs in 10 games at 41.63. The all-rounder has also bagged 4 wickets. Krunal has scored 153 runs in 11 games at 25.50. The left-arm spinner has also picked up 9 wickets.