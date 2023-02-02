List of 5 Indians to score a century across formats
India vs New Zealand
Shubman Gill joined an elite list during the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Century across formats
Gill became the fifth Indian batsman to score a century in each of the formats on the international level.
#1 Suresh Raina
Raina was the first Indian cricketer to score a century in ODIs, Tests, and T20Is.
#2 Rohit Sharma
Rohit next joined Raina in the special record: 8 tons in Tests, 30 in ODIs, and 4 in T20Is.
#3 KL Rahul
Rahul was the third Indian batsman to score a hundred across formats. He has scored 7 centuries in Tests, 5 in ODIs, and 2 in T20Is.
#4 Virat Kohli
Just last year, Kohli joined the elite list after he scored his maiden T20I ton. He has scored: 27 tons in Tests, 46 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is.
#5 Shubman Gill
Gill was the fifth Indian player in the elite club. After making his India debut in 2019, Gill now has scored 1 century in Tests, 4 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is.