List of 5 players with most trophies for Manchester United
Manchester United had a historical run under Alex Ferguson for over two decades. Under the Scottish manager, the Red Devils lifted an abundance of silverware over 26 years.
Under Ferguson, many players who joined as teenagers left the club as football legends, including Ryan Giggs.
5 - Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick, who started off at West Ham, went on to play 464 matches for Man Utd. The English midfielder won 17 trophies with the Red Devils, including three straight Premier League titles between 2006 and 2013.
5 - Roy Keane
The Irish midfielder, who played 471 games for Man Utd, also finished his career with 17 trophies with the Old Trafford side, including 7 Premier League and a UCL title.
4 - Denis Irwin
Irwin, who played alongside Keane at Man Utd, won 19 trophies with the club. The left-back won 7 league titles, apart from two League Cups and two FA Cups among other trophies.
3 - Gary Neville
Neville played only for Man Utd throughout his decorated 19-year-old football career. While he made 599 competitive appearances for the Old Trafford club, he finished with 20 trophies.
2 – Paul Scholes
Scholes, who also represented just Man Utd throughout his football career, played 713 games for the Manchester-based club. He clinched 25 titles with Man Utd, including an incredible 11 Premier League titles, and two UCL trophies.
1 - Ryan Giggs
After starting out at Man City’s youth system, Giggs moved to derby rivals Manchester United, where he made his senior debut in 1990. The midfielder made 947 appearances for the Red Devils, winning an incredible 34 titles.