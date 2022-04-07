List of fastest fifties in IPL history

KKR bowler Pat Cummins registered the joint-fastest fifty in the history of IPL. He clinched the milestone during KKR’s IPL 2022 tie against MI on Wednesday.
MI vs KKR
During KKR’s chase of 162, Cummins scored a 15-ball 55 to help his side win by five wickets.
Joint-fastest fifty in IPL
Cummins completed his half-century in 14 balls. He now holds the record of fastest IPL fifty along with KL Rahul. The Indian batsman, during his stint with KXIP, registered the record in 2018 against DC.
Joint-second fastest fifty in IPL
Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine hold the record of a joint-second fastest half-century in IPL – in 15 balls. Narine bagged the record in 2017 and Yusuf in 2014 – both for KKR.
Joint-third fastest fifty in IPL
Suresh Raina and Ishan Kishan have scored the third-fastest fifty in the IPL – in 16 balls. Raina (CSK) clinched the record against KXIP in 2014, while MI’s Kishan claimed the milestone in 2021 against SRH.
Joint-fourth fastest fifty in IPL
The joint-fourth fastest fifty (in 17 balls) in the IPL belongs to eight players – Pollard, Gayle, Narine, Hardik, Gilchrist, Kishan, Morris, and Pooran.
Joint-fifth fastest fifty in IPL
There are three players are at No. 5 in the list of fastest IPL fifties – Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, and Prithvi Shaw. The trio took 18 balls to reach the 50-run mark.