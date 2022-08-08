List of Gold medals won by PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu
India’s ace badminton player PV Sindhu has tasted much success over the years, bringing many laurels for India, including two Olympic medals.
Commonwealth Games 2022
Sindhu once again has made headlines as she has won Gold at the ongoing CWG 2022 in women’s singles.
Sindhu's ‘Gold Collection’
The former World No. 2 star has won four Gold medals so far in her senior career.
#1 CWG 2022
Sindhu on Monday (Aug. 8) bagged her maiden Gold in the singles category as she defeated Canada's Michelle Li in straight games (21-15, 21-13) at the CWG 2022.
#2 World Championships 2019
In the Gold medal match at the World Championships in Basel in 2019, Sindhu thrashed one of her arch-rivals Nozomi Okuhara in straight games (21-7, 21-7).
#3 CWG 2018
In the 2018 edition of CWG in Gold Coast, Sindhu won Gold in the Mixed Team category.
#4 South Asian Games 2016
Sindhu clinched the first Gold medal of her senior career back in 2016 during the South Asian Games that were held in Shillong. It was in the Women’s team category.
PV Sindhu’s Medal tally
Sindhu has clinched 20 medals for India across competitions (singles and team events), including 2 in Olympics, 5 in World Championships, and 5 in CWG.